Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,340 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Atreca worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atreca by 50.3% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atreca by 328.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after buying an additional 461,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCEL opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

