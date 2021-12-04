Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,013 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.46 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.