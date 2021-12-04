Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,863 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAX opened at $14.41 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.
In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,279 shares in the company, valued at $886,672.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,281 shares of company stock worth $1,810,004. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
