Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $128.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $131.82.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.