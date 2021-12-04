Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $787,000 in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $122,000.

Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

