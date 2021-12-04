Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,005 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Stoneridge worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRI stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

