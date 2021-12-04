Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 26,101 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Radiant Logistics worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 114,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 650,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

