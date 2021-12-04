Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Down 10.7%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM)’s share price traded down 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 302,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 103,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Dawn Minerals from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

