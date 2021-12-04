Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 6,723,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,177. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

