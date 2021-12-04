Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,200 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. 438,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,801. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.47. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

