Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,690,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 58,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $926,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.32. 8,312,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

