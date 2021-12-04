Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.