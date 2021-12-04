Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 435.71 ($5.69).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 357.25 ($4.67). 36,563,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,804,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 557.13. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a market cap of £47.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.