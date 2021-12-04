Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLEN. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 431.25 ($5.63).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock opened at GBX 357.25 ($4.67) on Friday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The firm has a market cap of £47.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 362.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 557.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.