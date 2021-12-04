GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,253 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

