Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.
GAIN opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $546.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.57.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
