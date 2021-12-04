Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

GAIN opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $546.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

