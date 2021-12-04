Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 320000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property consists of eight mineral claims comprising 3,018 hectares located in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.