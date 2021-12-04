Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.56. 8,327,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 222,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

