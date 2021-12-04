GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

GFL traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,987. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.17. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.8% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after acquiring an additional 435,922 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 126.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,018,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 230,140 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

