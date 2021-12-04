Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

