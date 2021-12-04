General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in General Electric were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

GE stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

