General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 22,827 shares.The stock last traded at $42.31 and had previously closed at $41.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 23.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

