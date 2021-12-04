Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $2,114,400.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00.

GNRC stock opened at $385.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.19. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.56 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

