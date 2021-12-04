GamyFi Platform (GFX) Trading Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $992,635.03 and $243,424.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.22 or 0.08291186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00064446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00083780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,462.47 or 0.99207339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

