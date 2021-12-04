Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 129,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,963. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

