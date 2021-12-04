G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

GIII stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.80. 475,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

