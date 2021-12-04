FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

MCHP stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,012 shares of company stock worth $8,456,838 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

