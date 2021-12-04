FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Decreased by Analyst

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.