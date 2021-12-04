FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.81. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

SFBS stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.