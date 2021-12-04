FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frontline in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

FRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.12. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Frontline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

