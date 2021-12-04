FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CVS Health Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

NYSE:CVS opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

