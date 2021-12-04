Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Given New $2.20 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $2.20 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.