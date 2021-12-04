Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 39.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 29.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 68.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 38.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GNRC opened at $385.56 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.19.
In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.
Generac Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
