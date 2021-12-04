Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 39.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 29.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 68.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 38.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC opened at $385.56 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

