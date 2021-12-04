Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $304,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of PVH by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.32.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

