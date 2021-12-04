Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on FNLPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. Fresnillo has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $17.32.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.