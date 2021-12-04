Fractal Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $598,212.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.66 or 0.08299952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00064252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00084082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,437.68 or 0.99422539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

