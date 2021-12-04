Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

