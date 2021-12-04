Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.73. 704,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

