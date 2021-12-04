ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

FORG stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 352,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,078. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

