Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will report sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $1.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.71 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 350,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

