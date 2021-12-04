Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Flux Power stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.89. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.