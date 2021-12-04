Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) CFO Purchases $14,788.20 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) CFO Charles Scheiwe acquired 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,788.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $4.70 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

