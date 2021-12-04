Flow (FLOW) Price Tops $9.55 on Major Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $9.55 or 0.00020076 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $254.17 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.55 or 0.08305330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00083089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.53 or 1.00113606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 314,343,134 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

