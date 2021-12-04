Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 184,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,987,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 443.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 65.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 441,851 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 2,184,600.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 218,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 212.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 309,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 395,776.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 98,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

