FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$243.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 67.48. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$162.91 and a 12 month high of C$256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$240.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$226.72.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$236.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.00, for a total value of C$3,532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,833,400. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$243.06, for a total value of C$267,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,291.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $6,222,571.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

