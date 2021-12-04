FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstService to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

FirstService stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.81.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FSV shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstService stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

