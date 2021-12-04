FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 129.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 53,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,004,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

