First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Cut by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

