First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $49.42 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

