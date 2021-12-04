First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 118,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 38,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

